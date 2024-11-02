How to watch USC vs Washington on the Big Ten Network for free, live stream
By Kilty Cleary
The USC Trojans are heading north to face the Washington Huskies on Saturday for a Big Ten battle at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
The Trojans are riding high after a commanding 42-20 victory over Rutgers last week. USC’s offense looked electric, reminding fans just how explosive they can be when everything clicks. Washington, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a 31-17 loss to Indiana. It was a tough outing for the Huskies, as their defense struggled to contain the Hoosiers. But now, back at home, they’re hungry to turn things around.
USC vs. Washington
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USC (-2.5) vs. Washington
O/U: 55.5
