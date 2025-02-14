How to Watch USA vs Finland: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off, TV Channel, Odds
USA will face Finland in the Round Robin portion of the 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on Wednesday, February 13th.
This tournament marks the first time the best players in the world have all faced off against each other since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. The four teams are comprised of the best NHL players from each nation, who will start off by competing in a round-robin to determine the seeding for the knockout rounds. the 4 Nations Face-Off is replacing this year's NHL All-Star Game and will last all the way until the 20th of February.
The United States team features a high-powered group of forwards that includes Jack Eichel of the Golden Knights, Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs, and Jack Hughes of the Devils. Connor Hellenbuyck and Jake Ottinger will primarily handle the work in goal, and both goaltenders have career save percentages above 91 percent.
Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho will lead the Finland team into this matchup. Aho has racked up 20 goals and 35 assists this NHL season and enters the tournament hot, having scored two goals in his last game before the break. They are the biggest underdog of the four teams assembled, but they still have the talent to pull off the upset.
USA vs Finland
- Date: Wednesday, February 13th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
