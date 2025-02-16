How to Watch USA vs Canada: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off, TV Channel, Odds
The USA will face Canada in the Round Robin portion of the 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on Saturday, February 15th.
The United States is the only team with three points, and they lead all four teams with a +5 goal differential after beating Finland 6-1 in their opening game. Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk both scored two goals for the Americans, and the brothers will look to have another big game against arguably their toughest competition.
Canada escaped with an overtime win against Sweden in their opening matchup. The elder statesman Sidney Crosby had three assists as he contiues to get it done at the highest level after all these years dominating the league. He has a lot of help with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon on his side. McDavid dished out an assist in the opener, and MacKinnon, who leads the NHL in points, scored a goal as well.
This is a great hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
USA vs Canada
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USA: -110
Canada: -100
O/U: 6.5