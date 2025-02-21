How to Watch USA vs Canada: Live Stream 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
4 Nations Face-Off Championship: USA vs Canada
- Date: Thursday, February 20th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free) ESPN+ (watch)
The USA will face Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship at the Bell Centre on Thursday, February 20th.
Things got chippy in the first matchup between these two teams, with three fights breaking out in the opening seconds of the first period. The United States went on to win the round-robin match 3-1, thanks to two goals from Jake Guentzel and one from Dylan Larkin. Connor Hellebuyck was fantastic as the starting goaltender, with a .962 save percentage.
WATCH: USA vs Canada Live | Stream free on Fubo
The superstars for Canada have to step up here if they want to pull off the title game win. Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon were held off the board the first time around. MacKinnon is the points leader in the NHL this season and needs to make an impact. Connor McDavid scored the lone goal for Canada, and Drew Doughty recorded an assist. It would be huge if the two veterans could make an impact once again.
This is a great hockey matchup between the top two international teams in the world, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: USA vs Canada Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USA: -110
Canada: -110
O/U: 5.5