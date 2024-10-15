How to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador, live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay will aim to shake off a week of off-field distractions and an unexpected defeat when they host a surging Ecuador side in Montevideo on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.
After a surprising loss to Peru on Friday, Uruguay's path to the 2026 World Cup has become more complicated, with other nations closing in on their once-comfortable spot in the standings.
WATCH: Uruguay vs. Ecuador Live
Meanwhile, Ecuador continued their strong qualifying campaign, earning another positive result on matchday nine and showing they will challenge the traditional South American powers.
Uruguay vs. Ecuador
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fanatiz
- Live Stream: Fanatiz (stream now)
World Cup Qualifiers Starting Lineups
Uruguay possible starting lineup:
Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Bueno, Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M Araujo
Ecuador possible starting lineup:
Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia, Paez
Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM
Uruguay (-135) vs Ecuador (+450)