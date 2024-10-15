The Big Lead

How to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador, live stream, time and channel

Catch the CONMEBOL Qualifiers match between Uruguay and Ecuador on Tuesday.

By Kilty Cleary

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay will aim to shake off a week of off-field distractions and an unexpected defeat when they host a surging Ecuador side in Montevideo on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

After a surprising loss to Peru on Friday, Uruguay's path to the 2026 World Cup has become more complicated, with other nations closing in on their once-comfortable spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, Ecuador continued their strong qualifying campaign, earning another positive result on matchday nine and showing they will challenge the traditional South American powers.

Uruguay vs. Ecuador

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fanatiz
World Cup Qualifiers Starting Lineups

Uruguay possible starting lineup:
Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Bueno, Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M Araujo

Ecuador possible starting lineup:
Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia, Paez

Odds and Betting Lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Uruguay (-135) vs Ecuador (+450)