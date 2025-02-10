How to Watch United States vs US Virgin Islands: Live Stream 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers, TV Channel
The United States will face the US Virgin Islands in this 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers action on Monday, February 10th, at Estadio Nacional in Costa Rica.
This match marks the first time these two teams will face off on the international stage, with the US Virgin Islands U-17 team taking part in the group stage for the first time. They are ranked as the 36th-best team in the CONCACAF standings and will look to move up the ranks as they start to build a reputation for themselves.
The United States squad is one of the top teams in the pool, coming in as the second ranked team. Mexico has the edge over them, but the Americans can start to make a claim as the best team with a good showing in the group stage. The other two teams in the group at Cuba and St. Kitts and Nevis.
United States vs US Virgin Islands
- Date: Monday, February 10th
- Time: 7:50 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)