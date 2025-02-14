How to Watch United States vs Namibia: Live Stream ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, TV Channel
United States will face Namibia on Friday, February 14th, in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is an international competition that has been broken down into three separate leagues based on how teams have performed in qualification matches. League 2 is the middle tier of teams.
The United States is coming off a brutal seven-wicket loss to Oman that went down to the wire on Tuesday and will look to bounce back in this one. They have already beat Namibia and did so in crushing fashion ,winning by 114 runs.
Namibia also won their last match over the very team that the United States just lost to, Oman. They beat the host country by 23 runs, and will look to prove the first match with the United States was a fluke.
This is a cricket matchup between two of the top teams in the world, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
United States vs Namibia
- Date: Friday, February 14th
- Time: 5 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: Willow Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)