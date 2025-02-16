How to Watch United States vs Cuba: Live Stream 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers, TV Channel
The United States will face Cuba in this 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers action on Saturday, February 15th, at Estadio Nacional in Costa Rica.
The United States has dominated the competitio so far during these Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers. After beating the Virgin Islands 22-0 in their opneing match, they went on to take care of buisness against St. Kitts and Nevis with a 7-0 victory. Cuba presence a tougher opponent, but they are absolutley rolling right now and are looking to qualfy for for a 19th time.
Cuba is also 2-0, but their +5 goal differential is not quite the +29 that the USA has produced. They have scored nine goals, showing they can keep up offensively, but they also gave up three to a Virgin Islands team that the United States handled easily. They are looking to qualify for the world stage for a third time.
This is a great international matchup for soccer fans. You won't want to miss it, so make sure to tune in and catch all of the action.
United States vs Cuba
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Time: 7:50 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)