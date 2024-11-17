How to Watch UFC 309 on ESPN+ tonight, live streaming info
By Kilty Cleary
Fight fans, the wait is over! UFC 309 is here, bringing us a blockbuster main event featuring Jon “Bones” Jones (27-1-0) and Stipe Miocic (20-4-0) for the heavyweight championship.
With two legends, one octagon, and Madison Square Garden as the battleground, it doesn’t get any bigger than this. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this epic showdown and catch all the action leading up to it.
WATCH: UFC 309: Jones vs. Miopic live on ESPN+
Event Details
- Main Event: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City
- Live Stream: ESPN+ PPV (watch UFC 309 live)
The Main Event Storyline
Jon Jones: After a three-year layoff, Jones made his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 with a dominant first-round submission over Ciryl Gane, instantly becoming the champ. Now 37, he’s recovered from a torn pectoral muscle and is ready to defend his title against one of the sport’s all-time greats.
Stipe Miocic: The former champ and heavyweight GOAT last fought at UFC 260, losing to Francis Ngannou. At 41, he’s stepping back into the octagon to reclaim his throne and take down the most decorated fighter in UFC history.
Where to Watch
Main Card (10 p.m. ET): Available exclusively on pay-per-view. Purchase through ESPN+ and sit back on the couch to witness the heavyweight fireworks live.
WATCH: UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic live on ESPN+
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.