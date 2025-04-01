How to Watch UConn vs USC: Live Stream NCAA tournament Elite Eight, TV Channel, Odds
Elite Eight: UConn Huskies vs USC Trojans
- Date: Monday, March 31st
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
The UConn Huskies will face the USC Trojans in this NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup on Monday, March 31st, at Spokane Arena, as March Madness continues.
Paige Bueckers is on a mission to win her first national title in what will be her last year as a member of the Huskies. The potential number one pick in the upcoming WNBA draft scored 40 points in the Sweet 16 and is heating up at the perfect time, having scored 74 over her team's past two games. In order to solidify herself as one of the all-time great players to come through UConn's historic program, this is a game she has to have.
Unfortunately, women's basketball fans will not get the dream matchup of Bueckers versus JuJu Watkins. USC's super sophomore was ruled out for the remainder of the season after going down injured in the Round of 32. The Trojans still have a very deep team even without Watkins however and will be able to put a great fight if Kiki Iriafen can dominate in the post. She is averaging over 18 points per game this season, and scored a season high 36 in their win over Mississippi State.
This is a great Women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UConn: -1400
USC: +750
Spread: CONN -14.5
O/U: 137.5