How to Watch UConn vs UCLA: Live Stream NCAA tournament Final Four, TV Channel, Odds
Final Four: UConn Huskies vs UCLA Bruins
- Date: Friday, April 4th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (watch)
WATCH: UConn vs UCLA Live | Stream free on Fubo
As March Madness starts to come to a close, the UConn Huskies will face the UCLA Bruins in this NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup on Friday, April 4th, at Amalie Arena.
UConn has been the hottest team in college basketball, winning every matchup in the tournament so far by double-digit points. The Huskies are the only non-No. 1 seed left on both the men's and women's side, but they do not feel like a No. 2 seed. Paige Bueckers is the biggest star still remaining in the Final Four, and she is averaging 35 points per game over UConn's past three outings. Bueckers is looking to cement herself as an all-time great for the most historic program in women's college basketball.
UCLA is the favorite on paper, but they enter as the underdogs here, thanks to how well the Huskies are playing. The Bruins only suffered two losses all season, both coming at the hands of JuJu Watkins and USC. Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gabriela Jaquez give UCLA a trio of players capable of keeping pace with UConn offensivley. Jaquez, the sister of Miami Heat forward Jamie Jaquez Jr., led the Bruins with 18 points on 4-5 shooting from three-point range in their Elite Eight win over LSU.
This is a great Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: UConn vs UCLA Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UConn: -380
UCLA: +290
Spread: CONN -7.5
O/U: 135.5