How to watch UConn vs Georgia State, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Georgia State Panthers hit the road this Friday to take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, and you can stream it on fuboTV for free.
The UConn Huskies come into this game fresh off a gritty 17-10 victory over Rice last week, where the Huskies’ defense stepped up to limit the Owls and secure the win. UConn has been building momentum, and they’ll look to continue their winning ways on home turf against a Panthers squad that’s hungry for redemption.
On the other side, Georgia State is coming off a close battle in a 33-26 loss to Appalachian State. Despite the defeat, the Panthers put up a solid fight and will look to bounce back and gain a third win this season. This matchup gives them a chance to test UConn’s defense with their own offensive firepower.
UConn vs. Georgia State
- Date: Friday, November 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
