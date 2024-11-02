How to watch UCLA at Nebraska, free live stream, kickoff time, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the UCLA Bruins in an exciting Big Ten showdown this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. You can stream it on the Big Ten Network and fuboTV.
Nebraska is coming off a 21-17 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. A win this week is crucial for Nebraska, as it looks to keep up the momentum and improve on its solid 5-3 record.
Meanwhile, UCLA heads into this matchup on a high note after a 35-32 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite their 2-5 record, the Bruins showed resilience last week, pulling off a close win in a game that went down to the wire.
WATCH: UCLA vs. Nebraska Live | Stream free on Fubo
UCLA vs. Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
UCLA vs. Nebraska (-7.5)
O/U: 38.5
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.