How to Watch Twins vs Yankees Spring Training: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel
Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees
- Date: Thursday, March 6th
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
The Minnesota Twins will face the New York Yankees on Thursday, March 6th, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in this Grapefruit League Spring Training matchup.
The Twins started this spring 3-1, but have either tied or lost their last six Grapefruit League games. Even though they do not count towards their regular season record, Minnesota would like to get on track before opening day and build some momentum before the games matter. Carlos Correa enters year four with the Twins having hit 54 home runs in his first three years with the team.
The Yankees will look to fill the void left by the departure of Juan Soto this offseason and Cody Bellinger might be just the man for the job. Not only is he a Gold Glove level center fielder that will allow Aaron Judge to slide over to right field, but he is also a former MVP that can get it done at the plate. He is batting .438 at the plate in six Spring Training games with three runs scored, two RBIs, and a home run. When Bellinger is right, he is still one of the best players in the game.
This is a great Spring Training matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.