How to watch Tulsa vs UAB on ESPN+ on Saturday, kickoff time
By Kilty Cleary
The UAB Blazers are back in action at Protective Stadium this Saturday, taking on conference rival Tulsa Golden Hurricane in what promises to be an AAC showdown worth tuning in for!
Last week, the Blazers came up short against the South Florida Bulls, falling 35-25. Despite the score, UAB showed flashes of excitement on offense and will be looking to keep that momentum going as they play in front of the home crowd.
On the flip side, Tulsa is riding high after a 46-45 win over UTSA last weekend. With their confidence soaring after a game like that, the Golden Hurricane will be looking to strike again.
Tulsa vs. UAB
