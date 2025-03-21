How to Watch Troy vs Kentucky Round of 64: Live Stream March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Round of 64: Troy Trojans vs Kentucky Wildcats
- Date: Friday, March 21st
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: Troy vs Kentucky Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will face the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, March 21st, at the Fiserv Forum in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 as March Madness is upon us.
Troy is riding a six-game winning streak into March Madness and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Sun Belt Championship over Arkansas State 94-81. Tayton Conerway, who leads the Trojans in scoring at 14.3 points per game, put up 21 points in the title game, making it back-to-back 20-point nights for the senior. Conerway will need to come up big for Troy in this one if they want to pull off the upset.
Kentucky finished seventh in the super-competitive Southeastern Conference standings and hopes to get hot at the right time of the year with a deep run through the NCAA Tournament. Otega Oweh (16.2 points per game) and Amari Williams (11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game) will lead the Wildcats into the Round of 64, looking to make some noise in the Midwest Region. Williams scored 16 points on 4-8 shooting from the field, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out four assists in Kentucky's previous game.
This is a great Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: March Madness Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Troy: +475
Kentucky: -750
Spread: UK -11.5
O/U: 151.5