How to Watch Travis Hunter at the NFL Combine: Live Stream 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, TV Channel, WR, DB Schedule
Travis Hunter at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
- Date: Friday, February 28th and Saturday, March 1st
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Schedule
Friday, Feb. 28th - Defensive Backs and Tight Ends - 3 PM EST
Saturday, March 1st - Quarterbacks, Running Backs, Wide Receivers - 1 PM EST
Hunter will participate on Friday with the defensive backs and Saturday with the wide receivers
This is the time of the year when NFL front offices are trying to determine which players could be one of the future franchise cornerstones of their team for years to come. Travis Hunter is a special player who, after winning the Heisman Trophy last year, will look to prove he is also the real deal at the NFL level.
Hunter will compete in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to prove he has the athletic makeup to make it to the next level as a defensive back and wide receiver. The two-way superstar from Colorado is attempting to play both sides in the NFL, which would be a remarkable accomplishment if he can do it at a high level.
Players will participate in the 40-yard dash, vertical and board jumps, 3-cone and shuttle drills, a bench press, and various other strength and speed-related drills.
This is a great NFL event, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in.