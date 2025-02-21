How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Sunday, March 23rd
- TV Channel: MLB.TV (Watch Now) (Out-of-Market Only)
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Blue Jays once again have one of the best rosters in the league, led by superstar infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Vladdy Jr. hit 30 home runs and produced a .323 batting average last season and will look to have another massive year in Toronto. A late offseason signing makes for an interesting development to keep an eye on this spring, with former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer joining the squad looking to prove he still has something left in the tank.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Yankees at Blue Jays
Feb 23 Sunday Blue Jays at Red Sox
Feb 24 Monday Blue Jays at Tigers
Feb 25 Tuesday Cardinals at Blue Jays
Feb 26 Wednesday Phillies at Blue Jays
Feb 27 Thursday Blue Jays at Orioles
Feb 28 Friday Tigers at Blue Jays
Feb 28 Friday Blue Jays at Yankees
Mar 1 Saturday Blue Jays at Braves
Mar 2 Sunday Phillies at Blue Jays
Mar 3 Monday Blue Jays at Tigers
Mar 5 Wednesday Blue Jays at Pirates
Mar 6 Thursday Red Sox at Blue Jays
Mar 7 Friday Blue Jays at Yankees
Mar 8 Saturday Blue Jays at Phillies
Mar 8 Saturday Tigers at Blue Jays
Mar 9 Sunday Blue Jays at Rays
Mar 10 Monday Astros at Blue Jays
Mar 11 Tuesday Twins at Blue Jays
Mar 13 Thursday Orioles at Blue Jays
Mar 14 Friday Blue Jays at Astros
Mar 15 Saturday Blue Jays at Cardinals
Mar 16 Sunday Braves at Blue Jays
Mar 17 Monday Blue Jays at Phillies
Mar 17 Monday Yankees at Blue Jays
Mar 18 Tuesday Blue Jays at Orioles
Mar 20 Thursday Rays at Blue Jays
Mar 21 Friday Phillies at Blue Jays
Mar 22 Saturday Blue Jays at Twins
Mar 23 Sunday Pirates at Blue Jays