How to Watch Titans vs Texans, Live Stream, TV Channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Houston Texans will host the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on Sunday in this AFC South divisional matchup at 1 pm ET.
The Tennessee Titans have had a rough year, and it still hasn't been improving. The Titans' offense has only scored 20 or more points twice this year, and those are the only two games they have won. The offense has been relatively stagnant most of the year, and they have had some issues at the QB position. Starter Will Levis is finally back from injury, and he has been playing decent the past couple of games although he does not look like the long-term answer for this team.
The Houston Texans have managed to stay afloat even after some detrimental injuries on the offensive side. The Texans star WR Nico Collins is finally back from injury after being out for a month and a half, but didn't make much of an impact last week. The star of the offense continues to be RB Joe Mixon who is having a career season after being acquired from the Cincinnati Bengals in the off-season. The Texans are two games ahead in the AFC South and should stay in the lead for the playoffs.
How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans:
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-8)
O/U: 43
