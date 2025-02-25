How to Watch Timberwolves vs Thunder: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Monday, February 24th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma
- Live Stream: fuboTV
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA matchup at the Paycom Center on Monday, February 24th.
The Timberwolves lost on Sunday when these two teams matched up at home, and now they have to face them again on the road one day later. Anthony Edwards has been doing all he can to keep Minnesota in the playoff race, scoring 66 points over his last two games. They are currently seventh in the West.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on a tear as he seeks out his first MVP trophy. The leading scorer in the NBA scored 37 points in their 130-123 win last night, and he also added eight assists, eight rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Oklahoma City is first in the West and the younger players on the Thunder might have finally matured enough to be serious threats for the title.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Timberwolves: +475
Thunder: -750
Spread: OKC -12.5
O/U: 226.5