How to Watch Timberwolves vs Rockets: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trail

How to Watch Timberwolves vs Rockets: NBA, TV Channel, Odds
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Houston Rockets in this NBA matchup at the Toyota Center on Friday, February 21st.
The Timberwolves have been up and down this year, stacking wins and then piling up losses. Fortunately, they won their last game before the All-Star break, so if the trend continues, this should be a good night for Minnesota. Anthony Edwards has scored at least 21 points in 16 straight outings and is averaging 27.5 a night this season.
Houston will try to hold onto their stop in the Western Conference standings post All-Star break. They currently sit in fourth, which would allow them to host their matchup in the first round of the playoffs, but both Los Angeles teams are right behind, looking to grab their spot. Jalen Green will look to bounce back from a poor shooting night where he only scored nine points in the Rockets last game.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets
- Date: Friday, February 21st
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Timberwolves: +130
Rockets: -155
Spread: HOU -3.5
O/U: 220.5