How to Watch Tigers vs Dodgers: Live Stream MLB Opening Day, TV Channel
Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Dodgers
- Date: Thursday, March 27th
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV
The Detroit Tigers will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, March 27th, at Dodger Stadium in this MLB Opening Day matchup.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal, takes the mound for the Tigers to face a loaded Dodgers lineup. Last season, Skubal led the American League in wins (18), ERA (2.39), and strikeouts (228). He will look to give his team a chance in this one, and there is no better feeling for a team than having a player of his caliber take the mound on Opening Day.
The Dodgers begin their journey to try and repeat as World Series champions and will look to secure a spot in the playoffs for a thirteenth straight season. They are the cream of the crop in baseball and have the best player on the planet, Shohei Ohtani. Los Angeles could be without one of their star players in this game, Mookie Betts, as he deals with a stomach issue that has left him unable to eat solid foods.
This is a great MLB matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tigers: +135
Dodgers: -160
Spread: LAD -1.5 (+145)
O/U: 6.5