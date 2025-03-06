How to Watch Thunder vs Grizzlies: Live Stream NBA Basketball, TV Channel, Odds, Free Trial
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies
- Date: Wednesday, March 5th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN (Blacked Out), ESPN Deportes, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: Thunder vs Grizzlies Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies in this NBA matchup at the FedExForum on Wednesday, March 5th.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his MVP tour, looking to add his first NBA Most Valuable Player Award to his trophy case. He is leading the NBA with 32.6 points per game and has the Oklahoma City Thunder well ahead of the rest of the pack in the Western Conference standings. The superstar guard scored 51 points in his last game against Houston.
Ja Morant will look to prove he is still in the same conversation with Gilgeous-Alexander when it comes to the best young guards in the league. Just a few seasons ago Mornat was in the MVP conversation as a 23-year-old averaging over 26 points and eight assists a night. He is returning to form this season after sitting out much of last year, but his numbers have not quite reached the same heights yet.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Thunder: -400
Grizzlies: +300
Spread: OKC -9.5
O/U: 250.5