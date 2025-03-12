How to Watch Thunder vs Celtics: Live Stream NBA Basketball, TV Channel
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
WATCH: Thunder vs Celtics Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Boston Celtics in this NBA matchup at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 12th.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will look to continue his rise to the top of the MVP rankings with another big performance versus a championship contender. The Thunder's superstar player is leading the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.7 points per game this season. Oklahoma City has the best record in the Western Conference and appears ready to make a run to the NBA Finals this year after falling short the last couple of seasons.
The reigning champions will be ready for this matchup, as this could be a potential 2025 NBA Finals preview. Boston has not been quite as dominant this season as they were last year during the regular season, but everything resets once the postseason begins, and no one is a bigger threat than Boston to win it all. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown might be the best duo in the NBA, and they are cooking once again this year. The Celtics have won five in a row, and are undefeated in March.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Thunder: +115
Celtics: -135
Spread: BOS -2.5
O/U: 228.5