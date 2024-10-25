How to Watch the World Series in Spanish: Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 1
By Kilty Cleary
The 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers kicks off Friday night at Dodger Stadium, where Game 1 will see Yankees ace Gerrit Cole take on Dodgers’ righty Jack Flaherty in a thrilling pitching matchup.
For Spanish-speaking fans, there’s great news: you can catch every moment of this best-of-seven series in Spanish on fuboTV. With coverage on Univision and FOX Deportes, fans can enjoy the entire World Series with Spanish commentary. Plus, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial, so you won’t miss a single play.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
- Date: Friday, October 25
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Univision, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (-125) vs. New York Yankees (+105)
O/U: 9
