How to Watch the World Series Game 5 in Spanish: Dodgers vs Yankees
By Kilty Cleary
The World Series will commence in New York on Wednesday when the Dodgers and Yankees meet in Game 5 in the Boogie Down Bronx.
There's great news for Spanish-speaking fans, you can catch every moment of this best-of-seven series in Spanish on fuboTV. With coverage on Univision and FOX Deportes, fans can enjoy the entire World Series with Spanish commentary. fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial, so you won’t miss a single play.
Set up your free trial today, and don’t miss a second of this historic showdown. Can the Yankees force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles or will the Dodgers close out the series tonight in New York?
Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Univision, FOX Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) vs. New York Yankees (-150)
O/U: 8.5
