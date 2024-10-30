The Big Lead

How to Watch the World Series Game 5 in Spanish: Dodgers vs Yankees

Looking to watch the World Series in Spanish, we have you covered with our guide.

By Kilty Cleary

The World Series will commence in New York on Wednesday when the Dodgers and Yankees meet in Game 5 in the Boogie Down Bronx.

There's great news for Spanish-speaking fans, you can catch every moment of this best-of-seven series in Spanish on fuboTV. With coverage on Univision and FOX Deportes, fans can enjoy the entire World Series with Spanish commentary. fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial, so you won’t miss a single play.

WATCH: Dodgers vs. Yankees Game 5 Live | Stream free on Fubo

Set up your free trial today, and don’t miss a second of this historic showdown. Can the Yankees force a Game 6 back in Los Angeles or will the Dodgers close out the series tonight in New York?

Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

  • Date: Wednesday, October 30
  • Time: 8:08  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Univision, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) vs. New York Yankees (-150)

O/U: 8.5

