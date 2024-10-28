The Big Lead

How to Watch the World Series in Spanish: Dodgers vs Yankees

Looking to watch the World Series in Spanish, we have you covered with our guide.

By Kilty Cleary

The World Series shifts to New York on Monday when the Dodgers and Yankees meet in Game 3 in the Boogie Down Bronx.

There's great news for Spanish-speaking fans, you can catch every moment of this best-of-seven series in Spanish on fuboTV. With coverage on Univision and FOX Deportes, fans can enjoy the entire World Series with Spanish commentary. fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial, so you won’t miss a single play.

WATCH: Dodgers vs. Yankees Live | Stream free on Fubo

Set up your free trial today, and don’t miss a second of this historic showdown. The Yankees and Dodgers are ready – are you?

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees

  • Date: Monday, October 28
  • Time: 8:08  p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Univision, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Los Angeles Dodgers (+125) vs. New York Yankees (-150)

O/U: 8.5

