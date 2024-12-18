How to watch the NBA Cup Final: Thunder vs Bucks, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The NBA Cup will come to a close as the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder clash for the championship on Tuesday night. The glitz of Las Vegas meets the grit of two red-hot teams, and tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming for free on fuboTV.
The Milwaukee Bucks are no strangers to high-stakes games, and they’ve earned their spot in the NBA Cup final with a 110-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was, as always, the centerpiece of their attack, dropping 32 points and 14 rebounds in another MVP-caliber performance.
But this isn’t just the Giannis show anymore. With Damian Lillard putting up 25 points and continuing to gel with his new team, the Bucks have a 1-2 punch that can flatten any defense. This dynamic duo has been heating up at the right time, and their chemistry is what makes Milwaukee the favorite heading into Tuesday night.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the Cinderella story of the NBA Cup, and they’re ready to crash the Bucks’ party. OKC earned their fifth straight win with a dominant 111-96 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Leading the charge is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who poured in 32 points in the semifinal. But what makes the Thunder so dangerous is their depth—three other starters scored 19 or more points, proving they’re far more than a one-man show.
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks:
- Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: Fubo (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, provided by BetMGM
Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5) vs. Milwaukee Bucks
O/U: 215.5
