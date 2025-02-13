How to Watch The Genesis Invitationals: Live Stream PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds
The PGA Tour kicks off the Genesis Invitationals on Thursday, February 13th, and will run until Sunday, February 16th, at Torrey Pines South Course.
Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite for the top prize of the $20 million purse. Scheffler has often found himself as the man to beat in recent years, and he holds the crown as the current number-one ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa will all be coming for the top spot on the leaderboard as well. All three have also been competing in the TGL this year, the new virtual golf league. McIlroy and Morikawa are currently ranked third and fourth in the world.
Hideki Matsuyama won this event last year and returns to defend his title. He won the 2024 event by three strokes and looks to become the first repeat champion since 2009.
This is a great event for any golf fans, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
The Genesis Invitationals
- Date: Thursday, February 13th - Sunday, February 16th
- TV Channel: CBS, ESPN+
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for FREE) ESPN+ (WATCH)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
The Genesis Invitationals Winner:
Scottie Scheffler +350
Rory McIlroy +700
Collin Morikawa +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Sungjae Im +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Tom Kim +3300
Jordan Spieth +4000
Jason Day +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Will Zalatoris +5000
Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
Robert MacIntyre +5000
Tony Finau +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500