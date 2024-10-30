How to watch the Chicago Bulls this season without cable or Comcast
Catch all the Bulls games this season with Chicago Sports Network and fuboTV.
By Kilty Cleary
Chicago Bulls fans, if you're ready to catch every dunk, three-pointer, and buzzer-beater this season without the hassle of cable, you’re in luck. The Chicago Sports Network has teamed up with fuboTV to make watching the Bulls easier than ever.
WATCH: Chicago Bulls this season on fuboTV
For those who’ve cut the cord or find themselves missing games due to Comcast’s limited access, fuboTV is the ultimate solution. With fuboTV’s lineup, you won’t miss a moment of the action in the 2024-25 NBA season. They offer a free seven-day trial so you're able to test i and with a subscription, you will get access to all Blackhawks and White Sox games.
Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Chicago Sports Network (Chicagoland)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Chicago Bulls 2024-25 November Schedule
