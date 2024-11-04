How to watch the Bucks vs. Cavaliers on Monday, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action against the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers for the second game of a home-and-home series, tipping off Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
In a thrilling showdown on Saturday night, the Cavs kept their record spotless with a last-second win over the Bucks, taking it 114-113 thanks to Donovan Mitchell’s cold-blooded jumper with just 0.3 seconds on the clock.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will look to even up the home-and-home series but will be without Giannis tonight as he was just ruled out. Milwaukee will look to get started early like last game, where they held a 16-point lead at one point, but Cleveland’s persistence, led by Mitchell’s last-second heroics, ultimately turned the tide.
WATCH: Bucks vs. Cavaliers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date: Monday, November 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5)
O/U: 228.5
