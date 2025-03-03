How to Watch TGL Golf League: Live Stream LA vs Bay, NY vs Boston Common, Jupiter Links vs Atlanta, TV Channel
TGL Matches 13, 14, and 15
- Date: Monday, March 3rd and Tuesday, March 4th
- Time: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) ESPN+ (watch)
WATCH: TGL Golf Live | Stream free on Fubo
The TGL virtual golf league continues on Monday, March 3rd, and Tuesday, March 4th with three matches between Los Angeles Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club, New York Golf Club and Boston Common Golf, and Jupiter Links Golf Club versus Atlanta Drive GC, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club
The Los Angeles Golf Club is led by Collin Morikawa and they trail The Bay Golf Club by one point in the standings, making this a premier matchup. Shane Lowry will look to hold onto the top spot in the TGL standings with a win. The Bay Golf Club is undefeated with a perfect 4-0 record.
New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf
New York will look to pick up their second win of the season against a Boston Common club who has failed to win a match so far. They are 0-3 with an overtime loss as well on their resume. Rory McIlroy and his team need to pick it up if they want to advance. New York needs to keep their current pace and they can claim the fourth seed.
Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC
Tiger Woods and his team have not played as well as they would have hoped for, but if they can get a win here it might give them enough points to move up the standings. They trail New York by one point and their oppoent Atlanta Drive by four. It is always worth watching Woods play golf, and you never know when he might put on a show for the fans.
These are great matches for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: TGL Golf Live | Stream free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Season Odds:
The Bay GC
+190
Los Angeles GC
+230
Atlanta Drive GC
+280
New York GC
+500
Jupiter Links GC
+1400
Boston Common Golf
+8000