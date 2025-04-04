How to Watch Texas vs South Carolina: Live Stream NCAA tournament Final Four, TV Channel, Odds
Final Four: Texas Longhorns vs South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date: Friday, April 4th
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (watch)
WATCH: Texas vs South Carolina Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Texas Longhorns will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in this NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup on Friday, April 4th, at Amalie Arena, as March Madness starts to come to a close.
The Longhorns picked up a 58-47 win over No. 2 seed TCU in the Elite Eight to advance to the final stage of the Women's NCAA Tournament. Madison Booker and Rori Harmon paced Texas with 31 points combined between the two. Booker has led the Longhorns down this path to the Final Four in only her sophomore season. She is averaging 16.5 points per game on the season and nearly 19 during the first four rounds of the tournament.
South Carolina is trying to win its third national title in four years, and Dawn Staley is looking to further cement her case as one of the greatest women's basketball coaches in the history of the sport. After an undefeated 2024 season, the Gamecocks have only lost three games this year, and look to be the favorite to raise the trophy once again. Joyce Edwards has had a fantastic freshman season, but has struggled in the tournament, scoring only 15 points over her past three games. She will need to step up in these last two games for South Carolina.
This is a great Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Texas vs South Carolina Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas: +190
South Carolina: -225
Spread: SC -5.5
O/U: 124.5