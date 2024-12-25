How to watch Texans vs. Ravens without Netflix, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
NFL fans are in for a treat this holiday season as the Houston Texans (9-6) take on the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) in a pivotal Week 17 matchup on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium, and while the game will stream on Netflix, there’s good news for those looking for an alternative: fuboTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you can catch all the action without missing a play.
WATCH: Texans vs. Ravens without Netflix on fuboTV for free locally
This Christmas Day clash is more than just a festive fixture—it’s packed with playoff implications.
- For the Ravens: Baltimore is tied for the AFC North lead and is eyeing the division crown. Riding high after a 34-17 win over the Steelers, the Ravens are leaning on Lamar Jackson, who has an MVP-caliber 37 touchdown passes this season, and Derrick Henry, who rushed for 162 yards in Week 16.
- For the Texans: Houston is in the wild-card hunt but faces a tough challenge after a 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud will need to bounce back from an up-and-down performance, especially without star WR Tank Dell, who is out with a knee injury.
How to watch Ravens vs. Texans on Christmas Day:
- Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: Netflix, CBS (WJZ – Baltimore, MD), CBS (KHOUDT – Houston, TX)
- Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
This alternative ensures you don’t miss a minute of the game while giving you access to other NFL action and more.
Betting Odds and Lines courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-6) vs. Houston Texans
O/U: 46
Football on Christmas Day? Yes, please! Whether you’re streaming on Netflix or taking advantage of fuboTV’s free trial, this game is a can’t-miss event for NFL fans. So grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy some holiday football cheer.
