How to watch Texans vs. Ravens without Netflix, free live stream, TV channel

Catch all the NFL action on Christmas between the Texans and Ravens on fuboTV.

By Kilty Cleary

NFL on Christmas: Ravens vs. Texans
NFL fans are in for a treat this holiday season as the Houston Texans (9-6) take on the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) in a pivotal Week 17 matchup on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium, and while the game will stream on Netflix, there’s good news for those looking for an alternative: fuboTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you can catch all the action without missing a play.

WATCH: Texans vs. Ravens without Netflix on fuboTV for free locally

This Christmas Day clash is more than just a festive fixture—it’s packed with playoff implications.

  • For the Ravens: Baltimore is tied for the AFC North lead and is eyeing the division crown. Riding high after a 34-17 win over the Steelers, the Ravens are leaning on Lamar Jackson, who has an MVP-caliber 37 touchdown passes this season, and Derrick Henry, who rushed for 162 yards in Week 16.
  • For the Texans: Houston is in the wild-card hunt but faces a tough challenge after a 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud will need to bounce back from an up-and-down performance, especially without star WR Tank Dell, who is out with a knee injury.

How to watch Ravens vs. Texans on Christmas Day:

  • Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Netflix, CBS (WJZ – Baltimore, MD), CBS (KHOUDT – Houston, TX)
  • Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

This alternative ensures you don’t miss a minute of the game while giving you access to other NFL action and more.

Football on Christmas Day? Yes, please! Whether you’re streaming on Netflix or taking advantage of fuboTV’s free trial, this game is a can’t-miss event for NFL fans. So grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy some holiday football cheer.

