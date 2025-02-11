How to Watch Tennessee vs Kentucky: Live Stream College Basketball, TV Channel, Odds
The Tennessee Volunteers will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, February 11th, at Rupp Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Tennessee is the fifth-ranked team in the nation with a 20-4 record. They have heavily relied on their defense this season, which is holding opponents to under 60 points per game. Transfer senior Chaz Lanier, who is averaging 17.7 points per game, does most of the damage on the offensive end. Unfortunately, all four of their losses have come against SEC opponents, making this a big test for the Volunteers.
Kentucky followed up their worst stretch of the season with a bounce-back 80-57 win over South Carolina. Prior to the win, they had lost four out of their previous five games. Despite seven losses on the season, they are still ranked inside the top 25, and there is a lot of talent on the roster, giving them hope for a strong showing come March.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats
- Date: Tuesday, February 11th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee (-145) vs Kentucky (+125)
Spread: TENN -2.5
O/U: 146.5