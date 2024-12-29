How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: live stream, TV channel, time, odds
The Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 17 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, December 29th.
The Titans could not take any more of the turnovers from Will Levis and decided to bench him for Mason Rudolph. They will also be without their top running back, Tony Pollard, due to injury this week, so expect a somewhat conservative offense from Tennessee as they integrate some new pieces.
Jacksonville has not lived up to expectations and has been without Trevor Lawrence for a decent part of the year. The positive from this year is that they found a star wide receiver in the draft. Brian Thomas Jr. is a nig time playmaker that has already looked like one of the best in the league during his rookie season.
This is a great Week 17 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, December 29th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Titans (-110) vs Jaguars (-110)
Spread: JAX -1
O/U: 39.5