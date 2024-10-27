How to watch Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions time, TV channel, live stream
The Tennessee Titans will travel north to Detroit to take on the Lions in this 1pm EST matchup on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans are currently at the bottom of the AFC South with a 1-5 record. With their only win coming against the Miami Dolphins, nothing seems to be helping the team improve. They recently traded veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 5th round pick which doesn't help the rebuilding Titans much.
The Detroit Lions are coming off a close 2-point divisional win against the Minnesota Vikings. They now are in 1st place for the NFC North and hope to stay at the top with a win this week. The offense is nearly perfect, but the defense took a big hit when star DE Aiden Hutchinson went off for the year in week 6. They should end up competing for the first seed in the NFC playoffs.
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions (-11.5)
O/U: 45