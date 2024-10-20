How to watch Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, live stream, TV channel
The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in this 1 pm AFC showdown.
The Buffalo Bills currently sit comfortably atop the AFC East with a 4-2 record overall, and a 2-0 in divisional play. After a big trade this week with the Cleveland Browns, the Bills finally got the star receiver they need in Amari Cooper. This move should expand an already explosive offense, and help the Bills firm up their spot at the top of the division.
The Tennessee Titans continue to struggle on both sides of the ball and have only accumulated 1 win all season. QB Will Levis continues to struggle, and production from the star-studded WR room has been stunted. The quality of play from the running backs has also been below average since star RB Derrick Henry left.
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
O/U: 41