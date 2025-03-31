How to Watch TCU vs Texas: Live Stream NCAA tournament Elite Eight, TV Channel, Odds
Elite Eight: TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Longhorns
- Date: Monday, March 31st
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Texas Longhorns in this NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup on Monday, March 31st, at the Legacy Arena at BJCC, as March Madness continues.
Hailey Van Lith starred for the Horned Frogs in their Sweet 16 win, scoring 26 points on 10-21 shooting from the field, while also adding nine rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal. During her time at Louisville and LSU, Van Lith gained plenty of experience playing deep into the NCAA Tournament, and she can use the knowledge she has gained over the past couple of seasons to propel her team into the Final Four.
No. 1 seed Texas sees TCU as one of the obstacles standing in its way. The Longhorns have only lost three games all season long and are coming off a 67-59 win over Tennessee. Madison Booker has led the team in scoring this season, averaging 16.4 points per game as a sophomore. She has scored at least 17 points in all three tournament games and is looking to power her team to their fourth Final Four appearance in program history.
This is a great Women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
TCU: +270
Texas: -340
Spread: TEX -7.5
O/U: 127.5