How to watch Steelers vs Browns on Thursday Night Football without Prime
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns at 8:15 pm on Thursday Night Football. If you're looking to catch the action locally in Pittsburgh or Cleveland, and don't have Amazon Prime, we have you covered. fuboTV is offering a free seven-day trial to stream the action.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high after a hard-fought 18-16 victory over their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens. This win not only extended their impressive winning streak to five games under QB Russell Wilson but also solidified their position as the AFC North leaders with a two-game advantage.
With this momentum, the Steelers are positioning themselves as a serious contender for a top-four seed in the AFC playoff race.
The Cleveland Browns find themselves struggling again after their miraculous win against the Baltimore Ravens three weeks ago. Since that victory, they’ve lost two consecutive games by wide margins and have failed to score more than 14 points in either contest.
Despite QB Jameis Winston throwing for nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the Browns still managed only 14 points in the loss. Sitting at 2-8, the Browns are far from playoff contention and will need a dramatic turnaround to salvage their season.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Date: Thursday, November 21
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC (WPXI- Pittsburgh, PA), ABC (WEWS - Cleveland)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) at Cleveland Browns
O/U: 36.5
