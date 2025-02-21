How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd-Sunday, March 23rd
- TV Channel: FanDuel Sports Network
- Live Stream: FuboTV
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Cardinals will look to end their two-season playoff drought this year after missing out in 2024 with 83 wins. Paul Goldschmidt is now a Yankee, and if St. Louis gets off to a slow start, there is a chance they turn to a rebuild and send Nolan Arenado to a new team. For now, Arenado is still a Cardinal, and he will look to bounce back from a down year at the plate. After hitting 90 home runs in his first three seasons in St. Louis, the star third baseman only had 16 last year and will try to get things going early on in spring.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
This is the type of team that fans will want to follow all season long. Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV.
St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training Schedule
Feb 22 Saturday Cardinals at Marlins
Feb 23 Sunday Astros at Cardinals
Feb 24 Monday Mets at Cardinals
Feb 25 Tuesday Cardinals at Blue Jays
Feb 26 Wednesday Cardinals at Yankees
Feb 27 Thursday Marlins at Cardinals
Feb 28 Friday Cardinals at Astros
Mar 1 Saturday Nationals at Cardinals
Mar 2 Sunday Cardinals at Marlins
Mar 4 Tuesday Mets at Cardinals
Mar 4 Tuesday Cardinals at Nationals
Mar 5 Wednesday Cardinals at Astros
Mar 6 Thursday Nationals at Cardinals
Mar 7 Friday Astros at Cardinals
Mar 8 Saturday Cardinals at Nationals
Mar 9 Sunday Yankees at Cardinals
Mar 10 Monday Cardinals at Mets
Mar 11 Tuesday Marlins at Cardinals
Mar 12 Wednesday Mets at Cardinals
Mar 13 Thursday Cardinals at Astros
Mar 14 Friday Cardinals at Mets
Mar 15 Saturday Blue Jays at Cardinals
Mar 16 Sunday Cardinals at Marlins
Mar 17 Monday Cardinals at Nationals
Mar 18 Tuesday Marlins at Cardinals
Mar 19 Wednesday Nationals at Cardinals
Mar 21 Friday Astros at Cardinals
Mar 21 Friday Cardinals at Mets
Mar 22 Saturday Cardinals at Marlins
Mar 23 Sunday Nationals at Cardinals