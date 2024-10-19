How to watch Spurs vs West Ham, time, TV channel, live stream
Catch all the Premier League action Saturday when Tottenham Hotspur faces West Ham United.
By Kilty Cleary
Premier League football is back, and it kicks off with a thrilling London derby this Saturday as Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the early kickoff.
Before the international break, Spurs suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, letting the lead slip. Meanwhile, West Ham United head into the match full of confidence after a dominant 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town, restoring pride before the break.
WATCH: Spurs vs West Ham Live | Stream free on Fubo
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Spurs (-225) vs West Ham (+500)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.