How to watch Spurs vs West Ham, time, TV channel, live stream

Catch all the Premier League action Saturday when Tottenham Hotspur faces West Ham United.

By Kilty Cleary

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated West Ham United 3-1 in exhibition play.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated West Ham United 3-1 in exhibition play. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
Premier League football is back, and it kicks off with a thrilling London derby this Saturday as Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the early kickoff.

Before the international break, Spurs suffered a dramatic 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, letting the lead slip. Meanwhile, West Ham United head into the match full of confidence after a dominant 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town, restoring pride before the break.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

  • Date: Saturday, October 19
  • Time: 7:30  a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Spurs (-225) vs West Ham (+500)

