How to Watch Spurs vs Celtics: Live Stream NBA, TV Channel, Odds
The San Antonio Spurs will face the Boston Celtics in this NBA matchup at the TD Garden on Wednesday, February 12th.
The new addition of De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs roster already feels like a fantastic fit. Fox and Victor Wembanyama are poised to form one of the elite center-guard duos in the NBA for years to come. The two All-Star players combined to score 61 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists in their previous 131-121 win over the Wizards.
The Celtics are starting to round into championship form, having won six of their last seven games. They have won their last two games by a combined 45 points over two potential playoff teams in the East in New York and Miami. Jayson Tatum alone has scored 73 points over the last two games, and Boston is currently second in the conference standings.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics
- Date: Wednesday, February 12th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Spurs (+270) vs Celtics (-340)
Spread: BOS -8.5
O/U: 233.5