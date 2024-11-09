How to watch South Dakota State vs North Dakota on ESPN+
By Kilty Cleary
South Dakota State is gearing up for an exciting Saturday showdown as they face off against North Dakota. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. CT, with fans able to stream the action on ESPN+.
The Jackrabbits, currently boasting a strong 7-2 record, are coming off a massive 52-6 win over Murray State, where they dominated both sides of the ball. With playoff aspirations in sight, South Dakota State will look to build on their recent momentum and secure another win against a conference rival.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Hawks (5-4), enter the game hoping to rebound after back-to-back losses. Despite recent struggles, North Dakota has had a few standout moments this season and will aim to give SDSU a challenge as they fight to stay competitive in the conference standings.
South Dakota State vs North Dakota
- Date: Saturday, November 9
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (Watch Now)
