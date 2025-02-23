How to Watch Skate for LA Strong Celebrity Hockey Game: Live Stream NHL Hockey, TV Channel, Bieber, Carell, DeVito
Skate for LA Strong Celebrity Hockey Game
- Date: Sunday, February 23rd
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
WATCH: Skate for LA Strong Celebrity Hockey Game Live | Stream on ESPN+
The Skate for LA Strong Celebrity Hockey Game will take place on Sunday, February 23rd, at Crypto.com Arena to help raise money for those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.
The NHL did not have a traditional All-Star Game this year as the top players in the world instead took part in the massively successful 4 Nations Face-Off. While the tournament was fantastic, this meant we did not get some of the fun events that usually take place during the All-Star break. This game should help make up for that.
This amazing event will feature many of the biggest celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Steve Carrell, Danny DeVito, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and many more. While most of those names will be coaching, Bieber and Carrell will be taking the ice. Bieber has been known to be a massive hockey fan and has shown off his athletic abilities before at NHL and NBA All-Star events.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
