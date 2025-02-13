How to Watch Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational: Live Stream College Softball, TV Channel, Schedule
The Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational will begin Thursday, February 13th, and run through Sunday, February 16th, featuring many of the best college softball players in the nation at Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.
WATCH: Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Live | Stream on ESPN+
The Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational is an all-day, staggered-start college softball tournament that features some of the top teams in the nation. Starting early in the morning and all the way up until dawn, a game new game begins every hour for nonstop action. The tournament includes sixteen teams and forty games in total.
UCLA is the top-ranked team that will make the trip to Clearwater, and they currently sit at number four. Still, they have a lot of competition with Texas A&M, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Missouri, and Kentucky, all also being ranked in the top 25. UCLA is 5-0 on the season.
This is a great event for softball fans, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational
- Date: Thursday, February 13th- Sunday, February 16th
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch live)
Schedule:
Thursday, February 13
No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 16 Missouri, 10 a.m. | ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+
No. 24 Kentucky vs. Wichita State, 11 a.m. | SECN, ESPN+, Disney+
No. 16 Missouri vs. Clemson, 1 p.m. | ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+
No. 24 Kentucky vs. Virginia, 2 p.m. | ACCN, ESPN+, Disney+
Clemson vs. Auburn, 4 p.m. | ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Wichita State, 5 p.m. | ESPN+, Disney+
Friday, February 14
Virginia vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. | ESPN2, ESPN+
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. UCF, 11 a.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Alabama vs. San Diego State, 12 p.m. | SECN, ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Liberty, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 24 Kentucky vs. Clemson, 1 p.m | ESPN2, ESPN+
No. 9 Florida State vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m. | ACCN, ESPN+
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State, 3 p.m. | ESPN2, ESPN+
UCF vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Alabama vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Wichita State vs. San Diego State, 5 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. No. 24 Kentucky, 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No., 16 Missouri vs. Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 4 UCLA vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.| ESPN+
Saturday, February 15
UCF vs. Clemson, 9 a.m. | ACCN, ESPN+
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State, 10 a.m. | ESPN2, ESPN+
No. 12 Alabama vs. Ohio State, 10 a.m. | ESPN+
No. 16 Missouri vs. Liberty, 10:30 a.m. | SECN, ESPN+
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 24 Kentucky, 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Auburn vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Virginia, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 16 Missouri vs. San Diego State, 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Wichita State vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 12 Alabama, 4 p.m. | ESPNU, ESPN+
No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. Auburn, 4 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego State vs. Virginia, 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 Florida State vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Sunday, February 16
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Charlotte, 9 a.m. | SECN, ESPN+
No. 4 UCLA vs. Virginia, 10 a.m. | ACCN, ESPN+
Ohio State vs. Clemson, 10 a.m. | ESPNU, ESPN+
Liberty vs. Auburn, 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Charlotte vs. San Diego State, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Ohio State vs. UCF, 1 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Alabama, 6 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN+
No. 9 Florida State vs. UCF, 8 p.m. | ESPN, ESPN+