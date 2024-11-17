How to watch Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers time, TV channel, live stream
The Seattle Seahawks will travel to the Bay Area and take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional matchup at 4:05 pm ET Sunday afternoon.
The Seattle Seahawks are currently 4-5 and sit at the bottom of the NFC West division. Fortunately for them, the division is within reach as the top team is only 2 games ahead in the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks will need to make a statement this week due to the fact that they are currently 0-2 in divisional play.
The San Francisco 49ers have had quite a disappointing year so far mostly due to a plethora of injuries to star players. However, they have managed to rack up a positive record of 5-4 and look in decent shape to make a playoff run. They will need a lot of help from star RB Christian McCaffrey who returned to the Niners lineup last week.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-6.5)
O/U: 48
