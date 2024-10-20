How to watch Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons time, TV channel, live stream
The Seattle Seahawks will travel to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons. This matchup will kick off at 1 pm during the NFL's early Sunday slate.
The Seattle Seahawks started the year off 3-0, but currently find themselves in a 3-game losing streak heading into this weekend's matchup. They should hope to win one or both of their remaining games in October, as they play only divisional opponents in November. That will be the deciding month for how Seattle's season goes.
The Atlanta Falcons are currently on a 3-game win streak after taking down all 3 of their divisional opponents in the NFC South. They sit at a solid 4-2 record and are in first place in the division. If they can keep this level of play through January, they look to be a tough team to beat.
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Fantasy Player to look out for:
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson- The 2nd year RB finally had the breakout game last week that we have all been waiting for, and I believe he will continue that performance into this matchup. Seattle has the 10th-worst defense against opposing RBs, and I would look for Robinson to cash in multiple touchdowns either through the air or on the ground.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
O/U: 51