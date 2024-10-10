How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers, free live stream on Thursday Night Football
By Kilty Cleary
The San Francisco 49ers head to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football.
The 49ers have struggled this season with injuries and need a bounce-back game after falling to the Arizona Cardinals last week 24-23. Brock Purdy will need to step up in this tough road environment after struggling last Sunday, going 19 for 35 with 1 touchdown and 2 picks.
While the 49ers have talent across the board, the inconsistency of the offense has been a major concern.
The Seahawks need a rebound as well after dropping their last two games, including a 29-20 defeat against the New York Giants. Geno Smith had a solid outing, completing 28 of 40 passes for 284 yards and 1 touchdown without throwing any interceptions.
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Thursday, October 10
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA), FOX (KTVU - San Francisco, CA)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)
O/U: 48.5
