How to Watch San Francisco Giants Spring Training Games: Live Stream MLB Baseball, TV Channel, Free Trial
San Francisco Giants Spring Training
- Date: Saturday, February 22th-Sunday, March 23rd
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area, KNBR
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Try for Free)
As the MLB season quickly approaches, the teams and their players are in Arizona and Florida, perfecting their game as they prepare for the first pitch of the regular season in the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League.
The Giants quietly had a decent offseason, bringing in Willy Adames to play shortstop and veteran starting pitcher Justin Verlander to beef up the rotation. Adding the two makes San Francisco a sneaky contender this year, with Matt Champman and Logan Webb already on the roster. They have to compete in a tough division, but the Giants usually figure out a way. They will look to improve upon their 80-82 record from the first season under Bob Melvin as manager, and it all starts right here during spring camp.
Spring Training is a great time for fans to see some of the up-and-coming players in the minor league system play on the same stage as the everyday big leaguers. Players often break out during camp, letting the coaching staff and front office members know they are ready for the show. This is the time to see some of the league's future stars before they become household names while also watching your favorite players get ready for the long season ahead.
Out-of-market viewing is also available with MLB.TV on Fubo.
San Francisco Giants Spring Training Schedule
Sat, Feb 22: at Texas, 1:05 PM
Sun, Feb 23: vs. Cincinnati, 1:05 PM
Mon, Feb 24: vs. Colorado (SS), 1:05 PM
Mon, Feb 24: at Los Angeles Angels, 1:10 PM
Tue, Feb 25: at Athletics, 1:05 PM
Wed, Feb 26: vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 PM
Thu, Feb 27: at Seattle, 1:10 PM
Fri, Feb 28: vs. Milwaukee, 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 1: at Los Angeles Dodgers, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 2: vs. Los Angeles Angels, 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 4: at San Diego, 1:10 PM
Wed, Mar 5: at Arizona, 1:10 PM
Thu, Mar 6: vs. Chicago White Sox, 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 7: at Cincinnati, 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 8: vs. Kansas City, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 9: vs. San Diego (SS), 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 9: at Chicago Cubs (SS), 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 10: at Colorado, 1:10 PM
Tue, Mar 11: vs. Athletics, 6:05 PM
Wed, Mar 12: at Cleveland, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 13: vs. Texas, 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 14: at Milwaukee, 1:10 PM
Sat, Mar 15: vs. Seattle, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 16: vs. Athletics, 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 17: at Chicago White Sox 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 18: vs. San Diego, 6:05 PM
Tue, Mar 18: at Colorado, 6:40 PM
Wed, Mar 19: at Kansas City, 6:05 PM
Fri, Mar 21: vs. Cleveland, 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 22: vs. Arizona, 1:05 PM
Sun, March 23 at Sacramento, TBA